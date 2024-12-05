SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $302.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $302.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.52 and its 200 day moving average is $276.72.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

