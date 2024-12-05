SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AON by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $382.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

