Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $421.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $295.51 and a 1 year high of $421.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

