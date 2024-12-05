Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $233,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $114.07.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.