Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.66). 361,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 506,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.60 ($1.66).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £328.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 7,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,923.76 ($12,609.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,148 over the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

