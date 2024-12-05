Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.44. Approximately 565,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,589,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.