Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 25,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00.
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,045. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.00 and a beta of 1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
