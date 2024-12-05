Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.41)-($0.37) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $231.5-233.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.47 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

NYSE RBRK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 3,857,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,136. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This represents a 63.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

