Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.86)-($1.82) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-862 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.12 million. Rubrik also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.41)-($0.37) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBRK. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RBRK traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,039. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,909.40. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.