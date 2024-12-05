Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,250. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,028.80. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 140.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 133.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $571,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rubrik by 368.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 331,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 407.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

