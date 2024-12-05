Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 56,392 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,392 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $476,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,266,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $528.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $561.75 and its 200 day moving average is $576.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $487.06 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

