Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $80.96. Approximately 1,148,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,431,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Roku Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

