Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

