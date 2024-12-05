Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,183 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after purchasing an additional 471,204 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

