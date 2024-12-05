ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.97 and last traded at $50.93. 6,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

