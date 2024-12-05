Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 22,389,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 58,083,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

RGTI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

