Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 22,389,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 58,083,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RGTI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on RGTI
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.