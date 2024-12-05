Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,618 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,067,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,036,000 after purchasing an additional 330,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progressive by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 842,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $260.35 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

