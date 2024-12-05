Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 88911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 711,835 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 320,520 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.