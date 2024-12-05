Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

