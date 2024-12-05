Research Analysts Set Expectations for ZION FY2025 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

