Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JANX FY2024 Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JANX. BTIG Research increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,454.88. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,610 shares of company stock worth $21,583,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

