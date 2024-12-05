Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

