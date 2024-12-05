Rench Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.59 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $157.88 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

