Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

