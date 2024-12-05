Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

