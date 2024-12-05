Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on RDEIY
Redeia Corporación Price Performance
About Redeia Corporación
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporación
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.