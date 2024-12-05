Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RDEIY

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

About Redeia Corporación

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 108,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Redeia Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.