Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $2,416,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

