RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.60. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI Hospitality

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.