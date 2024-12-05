RBF Capital LLC Invests $458,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 968,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,133 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 238,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 284,052 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,845,800. The trade was a 0.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,052. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNBR

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.