Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 5,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Quarterhill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

