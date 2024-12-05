Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 7,241 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $7,459,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.80 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

