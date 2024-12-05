Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $27.32 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $139,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. The trade was a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $399.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.78 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.