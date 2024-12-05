Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,916,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,986,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $829.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $845.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $787.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

