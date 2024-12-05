Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 78,785 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

