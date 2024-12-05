Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,561.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466,616 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

