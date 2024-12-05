PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.700 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.15. 685,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,052. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

