Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

