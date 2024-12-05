Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.11 Million Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 141,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at $477,434.40. The trade was a 71.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. The trade was a 38.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.