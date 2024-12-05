Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 91,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 126.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.