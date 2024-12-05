Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -169.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,553 shares of company stock worth $7,933,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.