ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.92 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.43). Approximately 15,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 47,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £37.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,476.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

