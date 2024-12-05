Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMZ. National Bank Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

