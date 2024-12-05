Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PMZ. National Bank Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SPY-TLT Spread Deviation Puts These S&P 500 Stocks in Focus
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.