Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 75,082 Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,082 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of AEON Biopharma worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

AEON Biopharma Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ AEON opened at $0.68 on Thursday. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

AEON Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.