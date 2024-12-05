Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in argenx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in argenx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $624.96 on Thursday. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $626.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.76 and a 200 day moving average of $502.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.18 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

