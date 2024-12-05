Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 2,258.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,637 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,792 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 317,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.91.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

