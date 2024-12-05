Pinnacle Financial Partners’ (PNFP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNFP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 526,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

