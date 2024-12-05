Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

PNFP stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 585.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 117.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,478 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

