Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227.60 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 228.17 ($2.90), with a volume of 1897646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.01).

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 42,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,813.84 ($126,828.26). 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.