Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 8,080 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

