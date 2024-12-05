Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 169596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.99) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 6.21%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($90,724.27). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

